Wójcik Racing Team doesn’t want its fifth place in the 24H SPA EWC Motos to mark the highlight of its FIM Endurance World Championship season and is therefore targeting an even better result when Circuit Paul Ricard hosts the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or this weekend.

The Yamaha-powered, Dunlop-equipped Polish squad’s #77 entry features Mathieu Gines, Dan Linfoot and Sheridan Morais and Team Manager Adam Stępień has high hopes.

Ad

“The season started quite unlucky for us during the Le Mans race, but at Spa we showed a very good pace and fought for a great fifth place, so now we want to raise the bar even higher,” Stępień said. “Bol d'Or is a unique race for us, because it was here that we fought our first podium and we would like to repeat this result on Sunday. However, it won't be easy, as Paul Ricard is famous its very long Mistral straight. It's a very difficult test not only for the riders and mechanics, but for the equipment as well.”

FIM EWC ADSS 97 hoping for Truelove in EWC 39 MINUTES AGO

As well as its Formula EWC effort, Wójcik Racing Team is also represented in the Superstock category with Kevin Manfredi, Marek Szkopek and Danny Webb riding its PKN ORLEN-backed entry and Bálint Kovács performing fourth rider duties.

“The whole team is very excited and motivated to fight, because the Bol d'Or century is a unique moment in motorsport history,” said Sławomir Kubzdyl, Team Manager of Wójcik Racing Team’s #777 Yamaha. “Although in the general classification we can still advance even to the podium, but we don't think about it at all and we focus on winning the race flawlessly. A successful training session is behind us. Kevin breaks the Superstock class lap record every year in the Bol d'Or and during Tuesday's training he was also very fast. Our other riders also have a good pace and are ready to fight, so we can't wait for the start.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Only goal is to win EWC Bol d’Or, says Fritz following YART’s sub-lap record test AN HOUR AGO