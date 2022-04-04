The F.C.C. TSR Honda France team reported plenty of positive vibes following the Pre-Test for the 24 Heures Motos last week.
Mike Di Meglio, Josh Hook and Gino Rea all took turns to ride the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPon the 4.185-kilometre Bugatti Circuit, which hosts the opening round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship from 14-17 April.
Afterwards Frenchman Di Meglio said: “It was a very positive two days of testing; we worked a lot on the bike during the test with the electronics and the settings to find the correct information, and now we are ready for Le Mans 24 Heures.''
Briton Rea added: “'It has been a very positive test. Yesterday we did a lot of positive work on electronics, the chassis and tyre setting with different compounds for different conditions and got into work with the whole team. We are trying to do a consistent pace that is really good for us, and our race pace is very good. We are going in the right direction with the bike.”
