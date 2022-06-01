The F.C.C. TSR Honda France squad will head into Thursday’s Free Practice and First Qualifying on a high after it went fastest of all in testing for the 24H SPA EWC Motos.

With a rider line-up of Mike di Meglio, Josh Hook and Gino Rea, the Japanese team set a testing best of 2m19.740s on the 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, venue of the round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship from 2-5 June.

Ad

FIM EWC Introducing the EWC’s Dunlop Superstock Trophy 3 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC EWC star Fores: Spa matches expectations 3 HOURS AGO