The F.C.C. TSR Honda France squad will head into Thursday’s Free Practice and First Qualifying on a high after it went fastest of all in testing for the 24H SPA EWC Motos.
With a rider line-up of Mike di Meglio, Josh Hook and Gino Rea, the Japanese team set a testing best of 2m19.740s on the 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, venue of the round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship from 2-5 June.
View the testing times below:

24 Heures de SPA Motos (annexes EWC) - Private Practices Competitors 24 heures Motos - Private Free Practices 1 - Final ranking

24 Heures de SPA Motos (annexes EWC) - Private Practices Competitors 24 heures Motos - Private Free Practices 2 - Final ranking
