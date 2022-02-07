Falcon Racing will build on its successful 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship season with its quick quartet for 2022.

On the back of its best EWC season to date, when it scored points in all four races run, the French team has announced David Chevailier, Thed Eisen, Loïc Millett and Tanguy Zaepfel will race for it in the 2022 EWC.



