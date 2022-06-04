There was 24H SPA EWC Motos heartache for Webike SRC Kawasaki France with Randy de Puniet crashing out shortly after two and a half hours.

After Florian Marino had led the pack into La Source for the first time and was part of the five-way fight for first during the opening hour, hopes of a strong result unravelled when Marino fell following contact at the chicane nearing the end of his stint.

Ad

More than three minutes were lost while repairs were made to the ZX 10R before Etienne Masson could begin his stint, which was hampered when he also fell at the chicane due to brake issues. It led to a six-minute delay before de Puniet’s crash compounded a miserable afternoon. Marino, meanwhile, was taken to hospital for medical checks following his fall.

FIM EWC Where to watch the 24H SPA EWC Motos AN HOUR AGO

Prior to de Puniet’s crash, Team Manager Gilles Stafler said: “It was a very difficult race for us. The beginning of the race was perfect with a good stint for Florian, but he crashed at the end of his stint. Etienne pushed and we crashed another time.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC ERC Endurance-Ducati riders “giving their all” in 24H SPA EWC catch-up bid AN HOUR AGO