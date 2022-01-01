The build-up to the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship is officially underway as the new year begins.
And while the final EWC calendar for the upcoming season is still being finalised here are just some of the important 2022 diary dates.
16-17 April:24 Heures Moto (Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France)
4-5 June:24H SPA EWC Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium)
7 August:Suzuka 8 Hours (Suzuka Circuit, Japan)
17-18 September:Bol d’Or (Circuit Paul Ricard, France)
Keep following FIM EWC for more 2022 diary dates coming soon.
