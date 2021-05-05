LH Racing will take part in their first FIM Endurance World Championship race, the 2021 24 Heures Motos. The independent French team’s Yamaha bears the number 94.

For 2 of the 35 teams entered for the 2021 FIM EWC season, it will be their first time taking part in the FIM Endurance World Championship. French team LH Racing are one of the two newcomers.

A racetrack day organizer created by Ludovic Hanon in 2010, LH Racing have decided to get into racing for themselves this season in the endurance world championship. They will make their debut in the Superstock class with a Bridgestone-shod Yamaha R1.

FIM EWC ADSS 97, a British rookie in the FIM EWC 03/05/2021 AT 07:03

To ensure they get off to a good start, LH Racing have bought Yamaha bikes used by Moto Ain, the winner of the FIM Superstock World Cup these past two seasons. Ludovic Hanon has also picked a number – 94 – that is well-known in Endurance to shore up the ambitions of LH Racing.

The Yamaha 94 will be ridden by Benjamin Fontanelle, Lothaire Hemmer and Nicolas Cronier. All three riders have competed in Coupes de France Promosport sprint races in France. Nicolas Cronier also rode JMA Motos Action Bike’s Suzuki in 2019.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Revised 2021 FIM EWC calendar without the 8 Hours of Oschersleben 30/04/2021 AT 13:37