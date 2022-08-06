Gino Rea, rider of F.C.C. TSR Honda France bike #5, has been taken to hospital following an accident in Free Practice 2 for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, round three of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Rea received initial treatment at the track before being transported to hospital by helicopter.

An update on the rider’s condition will follow when more information becomes available.

