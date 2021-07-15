Following a recent meeting held during Le Mans 24 Hours race week and due to the refueling incidents that occurred, the FIM, the representatives of the manufacturers involved in the FIM Endurance World Championship & World Cup and the promoter Eurosport Events have unanimously taken an immediate decision regarding the project of the FIM Homologated fuel quick fill system with a clear focus on reinforcing safety during refueling activities in the pitlane.

Strategy: For reasons of sporting and technical fairness, worldwide standardization and overall cost reduction, all stakeholders have unanimously decided for the introduction of a single manufacturer of the FIM Homologated fuel quick fill system.

Contract: In order to ensure the sustainability of the project, the contract with the selected manufacturer will develop over ten years in two phases, with objectives spanning the first five years, then being automatically renewed for an additional five years if all key performance indicators are reached in accordance with the contract. The selection of the manufacturer will depend on the ability of a candidate to meet the requirements indicated in the call for tenders.

Timing: The FIM will launch a call for tenders shortly including all aspects and requirements of the project. By the end of December 2021, the FIM will publish the parts list of the FIM Homologated fuel quick fill system. As stipulated in the technical regulations, 2022 will be a year of transition (no mandatory use, but the system will be available for sale to all the teams wishing to equip themselves) which will allow the teams to source the necessary financing for the purchase of the equipment and to gradually prepare for the mandatory use of the FIM Homologated fuel quick fill system as from 2023.

Franck Vayssié, Commission of Circuit Racing Director: “The FIM supported by the circuit racing and technical commissions in close collaboration with the manufacturers, and Eurosport Events is working tirelessly to improve the regulations aimed at increasing the safety of the riders and teams and to ensure sporting equity by controlling the costs for the teams entered in the FIM Endurance World Championship and Cup. The introduction of a single FIM Homologated fuel quick fill system manufacturer is another important step. The gradual implementation and close collaboration between all parties involved will provide a high-performance system at the best price. We warmly thank everyone involved and will communicate the details of the tender by the end of July. "

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events: “The safety of riders and technical staff is a priority forEurosport Events. After the use of helmets by everyone in the pit lane, the use of FIM homologated helmets by the riders and the recommended use of racing suits equipped with airbags, the use of a safe and homologated refueling system will further improve the safety of teams in the FIM Endurance World Championship. This is one of the keys to the success and continuity of the championship.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

