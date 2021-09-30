For most of the teams competing in the FIM EWC final on 9 October in the Czech Republic, it will be their first time on the Most circuit. Only a few riders are familiar with the challenging and spectacular 4,212-m track.

YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team will undoubtedly be the fastest team to get off the mark on the Most circuit. The Austrian factory Yamaha team recently took part in a test there and two of their riders, Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika, participated as wild card riders in the round of the FIM Superbike championship held at Most in early August.

Marvin Fritz is particularly fond of the Most circuit. “Most is a great track. Really tricky, specially because in some parts there is just one line and it’s really difficult to overtake. Overtaking will be one of the hardest parts of the race. Then we also have some really fast sections on the track, which everyone will enjoy a lot. Of course, the first chicane is not easy, and specially at the start of the race it can be crazy. If I had to sum up Most in three words, I’d say fast, very exhausting, and close overtakes.”

Bastien Mackels, a rider for Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore, climbed onto the podium at Most in June during the German IDM Superbike championship. “I loved the track. It’s a pleasant circuit to race on where you never get bored. It’s physically demanding, so we’ll be happy to finish after a one-hour stint. Besides the straight, there’s no rest time, as there are several slow and technical turns that make demands on the machine and the brakes. And you have to be very careful on the first chicane at the start of the race. If I had to sum it up in three words I’d say fun, technical and physically demanding.”

Erwan Nigon, a Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar rider, is particularly fond of the Most circuit. “Most and I go back a long way. I raced there for the first time in 2000 in the 125cc European championship and then the 250cc class with the French team, and in 2019 in the IDM championship. I wouldn’t say it’s a very technical circuit, but you need to ride with finesse and be very precise with your trajectories. The circuit involves a lot of angle changes with varying degrees of speed. That’s the main feature of this circuit, these constant angle changes. There are no major difficulties apart from the first two very slow chicanes. I like the circuit; I’m pleased to be going there and determined to do well. If I had to sum it up in three words I’d say legendary, unusual and physically demanding.”

