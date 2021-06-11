Freddy Foray is swapping his bike for a microphone. The French rider will be one of the pit reporters for Eurosport at the 24 Heures Motos this weekend. Fans will be able to make the most of his experience as two-time FIM EWC world champion and his in-depth knowledge of Endurance.

Freddy Foray, the winner of the 2020 24 Heures Motos with F.C.C. TSR Honda France, will also be at the start of the 2021 edition.

From Saturday at around 11am and the start of the FIM EWC Facebook Live, Freddy will be on the track, microphone in hand, to introduce fans to all the players of the 2021 edition together with Caroline de Moraes.

Throughout the weekend, he will be the Endurance expert at the 24 Heures Motos for Eurosport. The holder of two world titles (in 2017-2028 with F.C.C. TSR Honda France and in 2010 with SERT), three wins at the 24 Heures Motos and four wins at the Bol d’Or, Freddy will offer us his sporting and strategic insights throughout the race.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

