Marvin Fritz has revealed how he used his knowledge of Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps to help his team-mates Niccolò Canepa and Karel Hanika get up to speed during pre-24H SPA EWC Motos testing earlier this month.

German rider Fritz had knowledge of the legendary Belgian track – prior to its upgrade for round two of the FIM Endurance World Championship next week – from appearances in the 6 Heures Moto event held at Spa.

The YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC member said: “I know the track pretty well so I showed Karel and Niccolò a bit the lines and the braking points and they were immediately up to speed.

“For me it’s one of the most beautiful tracks in this world. It’s difficult because you have many fast parts and you have to be so precise to get the apex every time right to get all of the speed out of the straights and out of the corners but we are already excited to know how it will be.

“Like always we come to win the race but for us the most important is to finish the race like in Le Mans to get as many points as possible because our goal is to win the championship and with a 24-hour race you can make always big steps to be in the fight.”

Fritz is pictured right with team-mates Canepa (left) and Hanika (centre) at the 24 Heures Motos in April.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

