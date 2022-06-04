FIM Endurance World Championship racing has returned to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the first time since 2001 with the start of the 24H SPA EWC Motos at 13h00 CET.

Following the spectacular running start, the opening hour delivered stunning action and multiple lead changes with four of the top five – Gregg Black, Marvin Fritz, Josh Hook and Markus Reiterberger – taking their turn in front as multiple overtakes thrilled fans trackside and watching live broadcasts around the world.

At the one-hour mark, Yoshimura SERT Motul held top spot ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda France and YART – Official Team EWC, which started on pole but lost precious seconds with a slightly hesitant start.

Florian Marino had been embroiled in the thrilling five-for-the-lead battle but fell at the chicane after colliding with Pitlane Endurance rider Rodi Pak, a moment stewards considered to be a racing incident.

