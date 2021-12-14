The British rider has joined the factory Honda team for the 2022 FIM EWC season. Gino Rea will share the saddle of F.C.C. TSR Honda France’s CBR1000RR-R with Australian rider Josh Hook and Frenchman Mike di Meglio.

Having participated in the Suzuka 8 Hours while competing in the Supersport World Championship, Gino Rea made his debut in the FIM Endurance World Championship with Wójcik Racing Team. After a noteworthy 2nd-place finish at an epic Bol d’Or in 2019, Gino Rea has become an experienced endurance rider, and contributed to the winning the young Polish team 4th place overall.

The talent and performances of the British rider have now been recognized by one of the most prominent factory teams.

The FIM EWC champions in 2017-2018, F.C.C. TSR Honda France are re-entering the race for the title in 2022 with a new three-rider line-up. Gino Rea will ride alongside the two mainstays of the Japanese team, Josh Hook and Mike di Meglio.

Australian rider Josh Hook won the world title with F.C.C. TSR Honda France during the 2017-2018 season.

Frenchman Mike di Meglio, the GP 125 world champion in 2008, got his first taste of endurance racing with GMT94 before joining the factory Honda team and winning, among other races, the 2018 Bol d’Or and the 2020 24 Heures Motos.

The new F.C.C. TSR Honda France rider line-up will be heading to Japan and then to Spain for winter testing to prepare for the opening round of the 2022 FIM EWC season in April at Le Mans.

