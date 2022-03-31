Viltaïs Racing Igol Team Manager Yannick Lucot reckons his outfit’s “good team spirit” can help it to more success in the FIM Endurance World Championship this season.

Lucot was speaking following the two-day Pre-Test for next month’s 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans where the squad’s riders Florian Alt, Steven Odendaal, Erwan Nigon and James Westmoreland were officially unveiled.



German rider Alt, who is preparing for his seventh season on the #333 Yamaha, will be joined by South African Odendaal, the 2021 Supersport World Championship runner-up, and Frenchman Nigon, the 2018/19 EWC champion. Briton Westmoreland will continue as Viltais Racing Igol’s reserve rider for a second season.



“These pre-season tests were in keeping with the tests we carried out this winter,” said Lucot. “There is a very good atmosphere between the riders and a good team spirit, which is very helpful regarding the team’s development. Moreover, our riders are very consistent; indeed during these two days, three of them set a regular pace in 1m37s, which means that we are capable of competing amongst the frontrunners during the race if we keep the same pace.”



“We also took the opportunity to try out the new 2022 electronics package and I’m very pleased with the work that has been done and the general positive attitude within the team.”



Viltaïs Racing Igol finished fourth in the 2021 EWC standings and has become one of the main contenders for the Formula EWC category podium.



The 24 Heures Motos opens the 2022 EWC season from 14-17 April. ClickHEREfor ticket information.

Ad

FIM EWC BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers best in Superstock as YART the EWC team to beat in testing session Session 4 20 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC How they ranked on final day of EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test 20 HOURS AGO