Sylvain Guintoli is back on track in the FIM Endurance World Championship after injury forced him to miss last month’s 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race.
Guintoli hurt his left hand during a fall in practice for Japan’s EWC counter but returned to riding duties for his Suzuki-powered Yoshimura SERT Motul team during testing for the 100th anniversary Bol d’Or yesterday (Tuesday).
He wrote on Facebook: “Back on track at the Paul Ricard circuit to prepare for the Bol d'Or, the last 24-hour test of the EWC calendar this weekend”.
EWC season so far
Yoshimura SERT Motul tops the EWC standings with a 23-point advantage after all-action three rounds.
