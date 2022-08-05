Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul rider Sylvain Guintoli will not participate in the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours, the third round of the FIM Endurance World Championship, the squad has confirmed.

Guintoli sustained an injury to his left hand during testing at Suzuka test earlier this week and subsequently flew back to the UK for treatment.



“I am really gutted that I can’t race this weekend," said Guintoli. "Returning to the Suzuka 8 Hours after two years was a great challenge, but unfortunately it’s impossible for me to race.



"We are leading the World Championship and I was looking forward to try to win this fantastic race.



"I wish the team and my team-mates all the best, I know there are very strong and I can’t wait to be back at the Bol d’Or for the next and final race of 2022.”



Guintoli is expected to be back in action for the season finale Bol d’Or 24 Hours in September.

