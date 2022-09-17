Sylvain Guintoli has revealed the hand injury that forced him to miss last month’s Suzuka 8 Hours is “not completely healed” as he prepares to contest the Bol d’Or 24-hour race.

Guintoli can help Yoshimura SERT Motul win the FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams for the second consecutive season but conceded prior to the start that he wasn’t fully fit.

“My hand injury is not completely healed, but it is getting better and better,” the UK-based Frenchman said. “Our qualifying position was really good. We still had a few doubts about some settings [on Thursday], but in the night practice we found good solutions because the bike behaved much better [on Friday]. So we are confident and ready for the race.”

Guintoli will share the #1 Suzuki with Gregg Black and Kazuki Watanabe.

