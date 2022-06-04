F.C.C. TSR Honda France starts the 24H SPA EWC Motos high on confidence but short on rest after its mechanics worked into the night to repair its two CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP bikes that were damaged in separate qualifying crashes.

The Japanese team qualified fourth for today’s FIM Endurance World Championship counter putting it firmly in contention for a second consecutive 2022 podium following its third-place finish at Le Mans in April.

However, crashes for Mike Di Meglio and Gino Rea during Friday’s Second Qualifying prevented both from improving their lap times.

Speaking following Friday’s track action, British rider Rea said: “Today is a difficult day for us. However, in the night practice and the first qualifying session, we performed well and consistently in different conditions, so we remained confident about our race pace. It's going to be a very difficult race here. Some corners are very dark at night, and the weather forecast is quite bad. We will have to be careful and have a relaxed riding style.”

Frenchman Di Meglio said: “I'm a bit disappointed because I didn't use a qualifying tyre yesterday [Thursday], knowing that the conditions would be better today. I had to start with the used tyre to match Gino's pace. But after his crash, I had to take the race bike, and I lacked some pace. After the red flag, I attacked to improve, but I also crashed. I'm sorry for the team who will have a lot of work to do. I hope that these crashes will not cause any problems during the race.”

Australian Josh Hook, who completed the Honda-powered line-up, said: “We had very hot temperatures [on Thursday], so we didn't necessarily want to focus on performance as we had high hopes for this morning's session with a cooler track. But unfortunately, it didn't go as well as expected. For me, we had some challenges with the team strategy, the red flags and tyres management. But we are confident for the race because we have a very good race pace, and I am sure we can fight for the victory.”

