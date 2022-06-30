Josh Hook wasted no time celebrating what his F.C.C. TSR Honda France team described as a “miracle” third-place finish in the 24H SPA EWC Motos.

Within hours of the finish of the second round of the FIM Endurance World Championship in Belgium, Australian rider Hook was already looking ahead to Japan’s round of the EWC, the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours from 5-7 August.









“After the red flag, we thought it was over and we accepted this fourth place,” Hook said. “When we heard that we could go back on track, we didn't really know what could be done for us. Gino [Rea] did an incredible job, we owe him a lot for this podium. He didn't give up and it paid off. A big thank you to my team-mates and the whole team, because even if we came to win, we can be happy with our weekend and focus on Suzuka.”

