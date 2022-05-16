Josh Hook says the F.C.C. Honda France’s squad capture of third place at last month’s 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans could prove decisive in the final title outcome.

Hook joined team-mates Mike di Meglio and Gino Rea in completing the podium after the outfit held the lead during the early stages of the opening round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Afterwards, the Australian rider said: “It was a tough race. The Yamaha and the Suzuki had an extremely fast pace. We probably also had the pace to win, but some problems put us a bit behind. Nevertheless, we can be satisfied with this result because we took valuable points for the championship.”

F.C.C. Honda France will continue its pursuit of EWC title glory at the 24H SPA EWC Motos in Belgium from 4-5 June. It's currently third in the provisional standings, 13 points behind leader Yoshimura SERT Motul.

