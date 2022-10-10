Xavi Fores will return to the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship for the season-deciding events in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia after his “strong” performances in the FIM Endurance World Championship were taken into account.

The 37-year-old, who battled for victory in the EWC-counting Bol d’Or last month riding for ERC Endurance-Ducati, has been called up to ride a Ducati Panigale V4 R for the BARNI Spark Racing Team, starting with the Argentine event from 21-23 October.

Marco Barnabo, Team Principal of the BARNI Spark Racing Team, said of Fores: “He already knows our team and the Panigale V4 R, and he’s shown to be strong with this bike in Endurance.”

Spaniard Fores made a one-off WorldSBK appearance at Estoril in Portugal earlier this season having raced in the series full time in 2020. He was a BARNI rider between 2016 and 2018, taking six podiums, and made his WorldSBK debut in 2011.

