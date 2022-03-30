Official testing for round one of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship is over and here’s a reminder of who placed where on the second day of the 24 Heures Motos pre-test.
2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 2 Session 3

2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 2 Session 4

2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 and 2 combined
