The final countdown is underway to the start of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship following the first day of the official Pre-Test for next month’s 24 Heures Motos (14-17 April).
Click on the links below to find out how the teams ranked on the Bugatti Circuit at Le Mans today (Tuesday):
2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 Session 1
2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 Session 2
2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 Sessions 1 and 2 combined
2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 Session 1
2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 Session 2
2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 Sessions 1 and 2 combined
Ad
L’article How they ranked on opening day of EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
FIM EWC
Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore tops EWC Superstock order in Le Mans testing
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Official 24H SPA EWC Motos poster revealed
FIM EWC
“I was smiling in the crash helmet”, Canepa on his rapid EWC testing lap
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad