The final countdown is underway to the start of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship following the first day of the official Pre-Test for next month’s 24 Heures Motos (14-17 April).
Click on the links below to find out how the teams ranked on the Bugatti Circuit at Le Mans today (Tuesday):

2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 Session 1

2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 Session 2

2022 EWC 24 Heures Motos Pre-Test Day 1 Sessions 1 and 2 combined
