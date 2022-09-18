After eight hours and 16 hours of 24-hour races in the FIM Endurance World Championship the top 10 classified teams in Formula EWC and Superstock score bonus points on scale of 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1.
This is how they stand in the two categories after 16 hours of action in the Bol d’Or:
Formula EWC:Yoshimura SERT Motul*: 130 points
F.C.C. TSR Honda France: 118
YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC*: 97
TATI Team Beringer Racing: 92
BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team*: 69
Team Bolliger Switzerland: 63
Viltaïs Racing Igol: 54
Wójcik Racing Team: 48
Team LRP Poland: 47
Webike SRC Kawasaki France: 36
Superstock:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore: 126 points
Team LH Racing*: 87
No Limits Motor Team: 82
Team 33 Louit April Moto: 72
OG Motorsport by Sarazin*: 64
Pitlane Endurance: 63
Team Normandie Moto Sport: 59
BMRT 32 Maxxess Nevers: 57
National Motos*: 52
Wójcik Racing Team: 37
*Retired from race
