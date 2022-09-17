After eight hours and 16 hours of 24-hour races in the FIM Endurance World Championship the top 10 classified teams in Formula EWC and Superstock score bonus points on scale of 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1.
This is how they stand in the two categories after eight hours of action in the Bol d’Or:
Formula EWC:Yoshimura SERT Motul*: 130 points
F.C.C. TSR Honda France: 112
YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC*: 97
TATI Team Beringer Racing (pictured): 83
BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team*: 69
Team Bolliger Switzerland: 59
Viltaïs Racing Igol: 47
Team LRP Poland: 44
Wójcik Racing Team: 40
Team HRC: 35
Superstock:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore: 119 points
Team LH Racing: 87
No Limits Motor Team: 78
Team 33 Louit April Moto: 72
OG Motorsport by Sarazin: 64
Pitlane Endurance: 58
Team Normandie Moto Sport: 53
National Motos*: 52
BMRT 32 Maxxess Nevers: 48
Falcon Racing: 30
*Retired from race
