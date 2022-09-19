Following the all-action FIM Endurance World Championship season finale, the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or, the updated standings are available below.

Click HERE for more information or go to: https://www.fimewc.com/standings/

Ad

FIM EWC Hook says “we never gave up” following EWC title triumph 29 MINUTES AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Race report: Viltais Racing Igol takes dramatic win as Bol d’Or centenary serves up an EWC thriller 15 HOURS AGO