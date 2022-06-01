New for 2022, the Dunlop Superstock Trophy is a joint initiative from EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events, Dunlop and the promoters of the individual EWC races. It follows on from the appointment of Dunlop as the single tyre supplier to the Superstock (SST) category.

All teams are allocated the same number of tyres for each race and there are two choices of front compounds and two choices of rear compounds. A reward scheme exists with teams receiving free tyres based on their race result. For example, if a team is allocated 20 tyres and receives 15 tyres for winning the race, a bill for five tyres is issued.

Ad

Dunlop Superstock Trophy competitors are eligible for the FIM Endurance World Cup, which is contested at the 24 Heures Motos, 24H SPA EWC Motos and Bol d’Or. The Dunlop Independent Trophy, last awarded in 2021, is no more although teams competing without the support of a bike manufacturer in either Formula EWC or Superstock can still chase their own Independent Trophy. Click HERE for more information.

FIM EWC EWC star Fores: Spa matches expectations 3 HOURS AGO

Of the FIM Endurance World Cup (Superstock) teams contesting the 24H SPA EWC Motos, the following are eligible for the Dunlop Superstock Trophy from EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore, Team 202, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, TRT27 Bazar 2 La Bécane, Team 33 Louit April Moto, JMA Racing – Action Bike, 3ART Best of Bike, RAC 41 ChromeBurner, No Limits Motor Team, National Motos Honda, Players, OG Motorsport by Sarazin, Pitlane Endurance – JP3, Énergie Endurance 91, Team LH Racing, ADSS97, Aviobike, Falcon Racing, Wójcik Racing Team STK

The following teams are eligible for the Independent Trophy from EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events at the 24H SPA EWC Motos:Tati Team Beringer Racing, Team Bolliger Switzerland, Maco Racing, Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore, Team 202, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, TRT27 Bazar 2 La Bécane, Team 33 Louit April Moto, JMA Racing – Action Bike, 3ART Best of Bike, RAC 41 ChromeBurner, No Limits Motor Team, National Motos Honda, Players, Motobox Kremer Racing, OG Motorsport by Sarazin, Wójcik Racing Team EWC, Pitlane Endurance – JP3, Team LRP Poland, Énergie Endurance 91, Team LH Racing, Moto Ain, ADSS97, Aviobike, Falcon Racing, Viltaïs Racing Igol, Wójcik Racing Team STK

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Spa always special, says EWC ace Reiterberger 3 HOURS AGO