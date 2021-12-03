The French rider – the 2018-2019 FIM Endurance world champion – will ride the factory BMW in 2022 with Markus Reiterberger, Ilya Mikhalchik and Kenny Foray. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team are already going into winter testing in Spain.

The factory BMW team managed by Werner Deamen have lost no time. A few weeks ago, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team scored their first victory at the 6 Hours of Most and won the 2021 FIM EWC runner-up spot. Now, in early December, the team have already confirmed their 2022 line-up and are going into their first winter tests on the Almeria circuit in Spain. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team now have an excellent new rider, Jérémy Guarnoni, in the saddle of the M 1000 RR.

After four seasons with Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar including an FIM Endurance world championship title, the French rider has joined the BMW team who are going into their third EWC season in 2022.

28-year-old Jérémy Guarnoni joins the German rider Markus Reiterberger, the Ukrainian rider Ilya Mikhalchik and fellow-Frenchman Kenny Foray under the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team banner.

He has ridden the Dunlop-shod BMW M 1000 RR for the first time in Spain.

“I have a very good feeling with the bike,” says Guarnoni. “Its performance is amazing, and I was instantly at ease in the saddle. I’m very happy to join the BMW team. They asked me if I would join them and I’m very flattered that a factory team like BMW should take an interest in me. I’ve clocked up some great seasons including the world championship title but at 28 I feel the need to take up a new challenge. BMW is the best team for that. They’re the team who invest the most to get ahead. I’m really impressed with their professionalism. I’m truly happy to join the team. I get on very well with the mechanics, the team manager and my teammates. I already knew Ilya, Markus and Kenny as rivals and now they’re my teammates and that’s really cool. I’m sure we’ll be able to do great things next season and I’m eager to get started.”

