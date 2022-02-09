The 45th 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans will host the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship in April. Here’s a refresher of the key dates.
7 March:Last chance for teams to enter
29-30 March:Official test
12 April:Private testing
14-15 April:Free practice, night practice, qualifying
16-17 April:24 Heures Motos from 15h00 CET
ClickHEREfor more event information including ticket details.
