Kamil Krzemień is a last-minute replacement for the recovering Randy Krummenacher, the Polish rider returning to Wójcik Racing Team for the FIM Endurance World Championship opener at Le Mans next week.

The rider change follows Krummenacher’s withdrawal from the 24 Heures Motos due to a recent COVID-19 infection.

Ad

Krzemień was a podium finisher as part of the Wójcik Racing Team line-up in the Superstock section of the EWC during the 2018/19 season. He will join Sheridan Morais and Mathieu Gines on the #77 Wójcik Yamaha R1 for the famous French race.

FIM EWC Davies named as Zanetti replacement for EWC opener 16 HOURS AGO

“First if all I’d like to wish Randy a quick and full recovery,” said Krzemień. “I’m happy to help my friends from the Wójcik Racing Team. With the race just a few days away it’s been an unexpected and spontaneous decision as well as a very big challenge. On the other hand, it will be interesting to race a Yamaha with the Dunlop tyres again. We’ve raced together with the Wójcik Racing Team a few years ago with some great results so I’m looking to adapt quickly to the bike and have a strong weekend. With such strong and experienced team-mates our goal will be to fight for the podium.”

Swiss rider Krummenacher, the 2019 World Supersport champion, said: “I’m very disappointed to not be able to race in Le Mans. I’m still suffering after having COVID-19 mid-March. I don’t have the strength and concertation yet for such a demanding race and was advised by the doctors to rest. It’s a difficult time for me, but I have to accept it and stay positive. My goal is to get back on a bike by the end of April and be able to race again in May. I wish all the best to the team for Le Mans. I will be cheering them on and following the race.”

Team Principal Grzegorz Wójcik added: “Randy was very excited to race in FIM EWC this year, particularly in Le Mans, so we’re very sad that he won’t be able to join us in France. The entire team is wishing Randy a quick and full recovery. We’d like to thank Kamil for agreeing to help us in this difficult situation even if he wasn’t planning to race in FIM EWC and was aiming to focus solely on the IDM Superbike Championship. We’ve raced together in the past and have been in close contact ever since, so we have no doubts that he will find his feet quickly and will be a strong pillar of the team in Le Mans.”

Meanwhile the PKN ORLEN-backed crew #777 will consist of Marek Szkopek, Kevin Manfredi and Danny Webb on a Superstock-spec Yamaha R1. Hungary’s Balint Kovacs has been named reserve rider.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC L’Equipe viewers treated to more EWC action 18 HOURS AGO