Etienne Masson, a new addition to the Webike SRC Kawasaki France line-up for this year, is expecting to hit the ground running when the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship kicks-off at Le Mans in France next week (14-17 April).

Masson is partnering Randy de Puniet and Florian Marino in Gilles Stafler’s team and has high hopes for the Kawasaki ZX10RR, which comes complete with new electronics.

Speaking following the Pre-Test for the EWC season-opening 24 Heures Motos, Masson said: “The main objective [of the Pre-Test was] to feel comfortable on the bike but also to discover the whole team. I have complete confidence in Gilles Stafler, who has extensive experience in endurance racing, and I know that the bike will be competitive from the outset.

“There are obviously areas to improve but I know that we will be ready for the 24 Heures Motos. The bike is very sound, which is extremely important for us riders because we need to have confidence in the bike and to be able to ride safely. I'm comfortable with it and I'm very happy with it. I know that we will fight for victory. All the riders are very experienced, ride very well and we are fairly consistent in our way of riding, which is a big plus for the performance of the machine.”

