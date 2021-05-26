Matthieu Lussiana will be riding the Yamaha 18 with Hugo Clère and Johan Nigon at the 24 Heures Motos. He is standing in for Bastien Mackels, who is competing in the German IDM championship the same weekend.

Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore have rejigged their line-up to free up Bastien Mackels. The Belgian rider is competing in the IDM Superbike. Having finished third in the first round last weekend, Mackels will be taking part in the second round at Most on 12 and 13 June, the same weekend as the 24 Heures Motos following the postponement of the first FIM EWC race from April to June.

Matthieu Lussiana has joined Team 18 instead. The French rider has around 10 years’ experience in Endurance. He has ridden the 3ART Yamaha these past three seasons and scored some Top 10 finishes.

Lussiana will be riding Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore’s Superstock Yamaha with two other French riders, Hugo Clère and Johan Nigon.

