The involvement of the PHA Claude Michy company in the organisation and promotion of the 24H SPA EWC Motos brings an unprecedented level of expertise in organising motorcycle races gathered over a 29-year period.

For the next nine years, the French company will promote and organise the FIM Endurance World Championship qualifier at the legendary Belgian track, a clear illustration of the efforts that are being made to establish the 24H SPA EWC Motos as an international showcase event.

Claude Michy, who has won awards for his involvement in the French MotoGP round, explained just some what he and his colleagues have planned.

“For the next nine years we will do everything we can to make this event as good as possible,” he said “We are happy to be working with the FMB and FIM under their rules together with Discovery Sports Events as promoter of the EWC.

“Doing a race is one thing but organising an event is now about so much more. We need to take care of the fans and to give them more than a race. We will work a lot on the fan experience with the creation of a commercial village and Fan Zone, including stunt riding events on the rallycross track at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. We want to make motorcycle more and more popular in Belgium to bring back to what it was in the past. We are determined to grow this event and make it better and better.”

The second edition of the 24H SPA EWC Motos is scheduled to take place from 15-18 June.

