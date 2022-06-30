Ilya Mikhalchik is keeping himself on top form ahead of the resumption of the FIM Endurance World Championship in Japan in August.

Riding a BMW M 1000 RR for the BMW easyRace Team, Ukrainian Mikhalchik finished second in the two races that made up the Barcelona rounds of the Spanish Superbike Championship last weekend.

“We gave everything we could, struggling with the very high temperatures,” said Mikhalchik. “The bike worked very, very well and we were able to fight in both races for first position. I preferred not to take risks and finish second because for the championship it is more important to get points. Now we have to keep working.”

Mikhalchik is set to return to EWC duty in the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours from 5-7 when he will represent the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.

Photo: BMW easyRace Team

