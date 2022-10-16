More funding is needed to help Gino Rea’s neuro-rehabilitation treatment following the British rider’s crash in practice for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race in August.

The FIM Endurance World Championship star was in his first season riding for F.C.C. TSR Honda France and had impressed with podiums in the 24 Heures Motos and the 24H SPA EWC Motos, where his ride to clinch third place in wet conditions is already the stuff of EWC legend.

However, his crash in Japan left him with serious head injuries and in need of extensive and costly treatment.

While more than £78,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe appeal, it’s still significantly short of the £125,000 target set by his family.

Follow this link for more information and to donate:

#KeepFightingGino

