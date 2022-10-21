Momentum is building in the second edition of the 24H SPA EWC Motos, round two of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship, after organiser and promoter Claude Michy announced exciting details of the Belgian event next June (15-18).

Speaking at a press conference at the Musée du Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot (Tuesday), Michy gave an overview of the various attractions and provisions for spectators, including the 24H SPA EWC Motos Fan Zone and a freezing of ticket prices.

Ad

Michy confirmed ticket sales will start at the end of next month with the event scheduled to take place from 15-18 June 2023. During his explanation of the ticket packages, Michy explained that the first 400 people to buy tickets will receive privileged access to the starting grid and to the starting grandstand one hour before and after the start of the race, while the next 3000 to purchase tickets will have exclusive access to the grandstand on the start/finish straight one hour before the start of the race and one hour after the start. The 4000 next will have exclusive access to the grandstand overlooking the spectacular Raidillon turn one hour before and after the start of the race.

FIM EWC From EWC back-up man to riding through the pain barrier for Iddon 12 HOURS AGO

Jos Driessen, President of the Fédération Motocycliste Belge, was a guest of honour at the event, which was hosted by Renaud Jeanfils, EWC Event Manager and Teams’ Coordinator.

Werner Daemen, who heads up BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, was also in attendance and brought with him the bike his Belgium-based squad used to win the first edition of the 24H SPA EWC Motos last June.

Mario Kupper and Gaëtan Schyns, who run KM99, a new EWC entrant from 2023, welcomed first signing, Belgian Bastien Mackels and confirmed Frenchman Florian Marino has also joined the EWC rookie team.

Why 24H SPA EWC Motos is much more than a raceThe involvement of the PHA Claude Michy company brings an unprecedented level of expertise of organising motorcycle races gathered over a 29-year period. For the next nine years, the French company will promote the 24H SPA EWC Motos in addition to organising it, a clear illustration of the efforts that are being made to establish the 24H SPA EWC Motos as an international showcase event.

“For the next nine years we will do everything we can to make this event as good as possible,” said Claude Michy. “We are happy to be working with the FMB and FIM under their rules together with Discovery Sports Events as promoter of the EWC. Doing a race is one thing but organising an event is now about so much more. We need to take care of the fans and to give them more than a race. We will work a lot on the fan experience with the creation of a commercial village and Fan Zone, including stunt riding events on the rallycross track at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. We want to make motorcycle more and more popular in Belgium to bring back to what it was in the past. We are determined to grow this event and make it better and better.”

Volunteer marshals welcomedClaude Michy used Tuesday’s press conference to highlight the need for more volunteer marshals to support the event, either working trackside or in the pitlane. “With no marshals there is no race so we will pay special attention to the marshals supporting the event, welcoming them and organising a timetable that works for them,” said Michy. “We will give them enough free time so they don’t feel pressured and can enjoy the event, while also working on it. Together with the Fédération Motocycliste Belge we are making a huge effort to help them and make sure they are happy. They are our eyes on track after all.”

Amaury Bertholomé, CEO, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, said: “We were really excited at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps to organise the comeback of the FIM Endurance World Championship last June. The first edition was a great access with a great show on track and the victory for a Belgian team, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. I also thank the Fédération Motocycliste Belge for all their efforts. After a debrief following the event in June the conclusion was that it is possible to improve and upgrade the 24H SPA EWC Motos and that is what we are going to do from now, working with the PHA Claude Michy, EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events and our colleagues at the FMB to make the 2023 edition something very special for everyone.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “Already we have many of the ingredients needed to make a great event: an iconic track, PHA Claude Michy’s experience and expertise, top riders and teams and live broadcasting of the entire race. The plans and other developments revealed today are very much the start of something event bigger compared to what we have now so watch this space.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Michy explains why 24H SPA EWC Motos will be much more than a race YESTERDAY AT 21:46