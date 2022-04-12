Independent team Motobox Kremer Racing is getting ready to continue its strong 2021 form when the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship begins with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans this weekend 14-17 April.

After placing eighth in the FIM Endurance World Championship Teams’ ranking in 2021, the German squad, co-operated by Manfred Kremer and Georg Haas, is aiming to build on that performance with Geoffroy Dehaye, Stefan Ströhlein and Lukas Walchhütter riding its Yamaha R1 in the headlining Formula EWC category.

Ad

“We are starting the endurance season this year with Geoff, Stefan and Lukas,” said Kremer. “Geoffroy knows the Le Mans track by heart. So that Stefan and Lukas can get a better feel for the track, we took part in last month’s test and we were able to collect a lot of information. We're hoping for good weather and good track conditions for the 24-hour race. Although we have been participating in this race for more than 20 years, we are always surprised. Overall, we are very optimistic.”

FIM EWC Event preview: The time is now as 2022 FIM EWC season is all set for Le Mans lift-off YESTERDAY AT 04:01

Haas added: “With the 24 Heures Motos we are starting the season with a highlight. Our riders are very well prepared and our bike is waiting for the first practice session at the Bugatti Circuit. A big thank you goes to Yamaha, who are providing us with excellent support this year, and to our partners IMT Fairings, Goede Motorsport and IXS, who are outfitting us this year. We are looking forward to an exciting start.”

French rider Dehaye, 34, said: “I’m very happy to finally have met the team again because the winter has been long. But I used the long time to train a lot and during the test I immediately felt fit on the bike. I’m ready to give the maximum at Le Mans and I'm looking forward to another season with the team. With my team-mates we will give everything to aim for the top 10.”

Ströhlein, 37, from Germany, said: “The test at Le Mans went very well, we had good conditions and we were able to prepare for the race. We were able to make good use of the second day, which started out rainy, to get used to the Dunlop tyres and break in the new engine. I am ready for the start of the season. We are confident that we can put in a good race.”

Austrian Walchhütter, 32, said: “It's my first outing at Le Mans, so it was all the more important for me to complete the test before the 24-hour race. Even though I had a small crash, I got a lot of riding and my feeling for the bike and the tyres just kept getting better. The track is relatively easy to learn and I'm hoping to find those extra tenths of a second over the race weekend to continue making progress with the team.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Masson expects early Kawasaki gains in EWC 10/04/2022 AT 04:05