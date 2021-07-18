National Motos continued their excellent performance in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy. Having finished in second place in the Superstock class in Portugal, the Honda team received the €4,000 prize awarded to the winner of the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy and maintained their position at the top of the FIM Endurance World Cup standings. Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore and Team 33 Louit April Moto were the other two teams on the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy podium at Estoril.

In the saddle of the National Motos Honda, Stéphane Egéa, Guillaume Antiga and Enzo Boulom were in the running for the 1st place in Superstock, but were deprived of the win after running out of fuel. 9th overall at the finish and 2nd in the Superstock class, they won the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy and the accompanying €4,000 purse.

Despite a crash early on, Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore performed superbly in the latter stages of the race and climbed onto the 3rd step of the Superstock podium, winning 2nd place in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy with riders Hugo Clère, Johan Nigon and Matthieu Lussiana. The Yamaha-mounted independent team received a €3,000 EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy prize at the 12 Hours of Estoril.

Team 33 Louit April Moto’s Kawasaki was the 4th Superstock past the finish line, one lap behind the Sapeurs-Pompiers. Christian Gamarino, Corentin Perolari and Luca Vitali got off to a good start but had a difficult race in the heat at Estoril. Their determination enabled them to claim the €2,700 prize awarded to the 3rd-place winner of the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy at Estoril.

Seven other independent teams using Dunlop tyres were awarded prizes at the 12 Hours of Estoril. They received amounts ranging from €2,300 down to €500 for the team ranked 10th in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.

Renewed for the 6th successive season by FIM EWC promoter Eurosport Events, the organizers of each race in the FIM Endurance World Championship and tyre manufacturer Dunlop, the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy gives backing to privateer teams using Dunlop tyres who do not receive direct support from a constructor. €120,000 will be awarded this season to support teams participating in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.

2021 12 Hours of Estoril – EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy rankings

Cl N° TEAM NAT BIKE MODEL CAT PRIZES 1 55 National Motos FRA Honda CBR1000RR SST 4 000 € 2 18 Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 3 000 € 3 33 Team 33 Louit April Moto FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 2 700 € 4 119 Slider Endurance FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 2 300 € 5 44 No Limits Motor Team ITA Suzuki GSX-R1000 SST 2 000 € 6 91 Energie Endurance 91 FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 1 750 € 7 86 Pitlane Endurance FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 1 500 € 8 34 JMA Motos Action Bike FRA Suzuki GSX-R1000 SST 1 250 € 9 27 TRT27 Bazar 2 la Bécane FRA Suzuki GSX-R1000 SST 1 000 € 10 31 British Endurance Racing Team GBR Suzuki GSX-R1000 SST 500 € 11 777 Wójcik Racing Team 2 POL Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 12 156 Players FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 13 65 Motobox Kremer Racing GER Yamaha YZF-R1 EWC

