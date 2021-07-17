After two leaders crashed in quick succession, YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team are in the lead of the 12 Hours of Estoril.

The 12 Hours of Estoril is turning out to be a crazy race. Two of the leaders have crashed out one after the other on a very hot track in Portugal. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team lost the lead 2hr30 into the race and then Yoshimura SERT Motul crashed, placing YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team in the lead.

Three hours into the race, the Yamaha is ahead of Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, F.C.C. TSR Honda France, VRD Igol Experiences, Tati Team Beringer Racing, Moto Ain and ERC Endurance-Ducati.

FIM EWC First drama in Portugal 2 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC A wide open race at Estoril 20 HOURS AGO