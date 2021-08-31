The factory BMW team set a new FIM EWC benchmark on the Paul Ricard circuit on the first day of tests preceding the Bol d’Or: a 1:53.261 lap. The entire field upped their performance, which presages an exciting and hotly fought 84th Bol d’Or. A not-to-miss edition on 18 and 19 September at Le Castellet!

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team dominated the first day of private tests, leading eight teams already under 1:55.5 mark, the race lap record set in 2018 by Broc Parkes for YART Yamaha.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team went even further with a 1:53.261 lap by Ilya Mikhalchik. He beat the record (a 1:53.408) set in qualifying at the 2019 Bol d’Or by Loris Baz (YART Yamaha).

FIM EWC Fans to return for the Bol d’Or 27/08/2021 AT 09:04

The competition was right behind. YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team completed a 1:53.651 fastest lap.

Yoshimura SERT Motul, having chosen to go out on track without a transponder, announced a fastest time of 1:53.500.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France set a good pace ahead of two particularly ambitious independent teams since the start of the season, Tati Team Beringer Racing and VRD Igol Experiences.

ERC Endurance-Ducati, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and Moto Ain continued their preparation and clocked creditworthy times.

The first Superstock machine was the 9th-fastest of the day. Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore are counting on their new line-up – Hugo Clère, Axel Maurin and Bastien Mackels – to shine on 18 and 19 September at Le Castellet.

The teams had ideal weather conditions in which to prepare for the 84th edition of the Bol d’Or: hardly any wind, an air temperature of 26°C and track temperature of 42°C, and a flawless track, which was resurfaced in June 2020. This partly explains the improved performances compared to the last edition of the Bol d’Or in September 2019.

A second day of testing will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) on the Paul Ricard circuit.

Top 12 Bol d’Or tests - Day 1(Yoshimura SERT Motul without a transpondeur)

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. 1:53.261

YART – Yamaha Official EWC Team. 1:53.651

F.C.C. TSR Honda France. 1:54.112

Tati Team Beringer Racing. 1:54.228

VRD Igol Experiences. 1:54.300

Team ERC Endurance-Ducati. 1:54.589

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar. 1:54.787

Moto Ain. 1:55.387

Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore. 1:55.596

Junior Team LMS Suzuki. 1:56.365

Bolliger Team Switzerland. 1:56.582

BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers. 1:56.602

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Impressive rider line-up for Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore 23/08/2021 AT 06:21