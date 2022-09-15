First Qualifying for the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or, the deciding round of the FIM Endurance World Championship, will now begin at 16h00 CET today (Thursday).
The new start time is the result of earlier delays in the schedule at Circuit Paul Ricard.
