With Alan Techer still convalescing and Julien Enjolras unavailable, Tati Team Beringer Racing have had to recruit a new trio of riders for the 12 Hours of Estoril. The Swiss rider Sébastien Suchet will team up with his brother Valentin and the Frenchman Morgan Berchet in Portugal.

Having posted the fastest race lap at the 2021 24 Heures Motos in the saddle of Tati Team Beringer Racing’s Kawasaki, Alan Techer was injured the following weekend in the French Superbike championship. He fractured two bones in his hand. He has not recovered sufficiently to take part in the 12 Hours of Estoril and prefers to return when he is fully recovered in time for the Bol d’Or.

The team has called upon Swiss rider Sébastien Suchet’s younger brother Valentin to step in for Techer alongside Suchet. Valentin Suchet rode for the Suzuki-mounted Junior Team LMS at the 24 Heures Motos.

Tati Team Beringer Racing have recruited the French rider Morgan Berchet to replace Julien Enjolras who is unavailable for Portugal. Berchet won the 2015 FIM Superstock World Cup with Team 33 Louit Moto.

Tati Team Beringer Racing’s Kawasaki #4 had been among the front runners in qualifying and the early part of the race at Le Mans, but dropped back after a mechanical problem and was then forced to withdraw after several crashes.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

