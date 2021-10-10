No Limits Motor Team had a clean sweep at Most. The Italian team once again won the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy and headed the Superstock class in the Czech Republic. No Limits Motor Team received the €4,000 prize awarded to the winner of the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy and claimed 2nd place in the FIM Endurance World Cup at the final. The Czech team TME Racing and Energie Endurance 91 also stepped onto the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy podium at Most.

Having taken the lead in the Superstock class right from the start, No Limits Motor Team ran a flawless race at the 6 Hours of Most. Luca Scassa, Alexis Masbou and Kevin Calia started from 15th on the grid and finished 7th overall and 1st in the Superstock class. Kevin Calia posted a new race lap record in the category, a 1:35.912. Besides pocketing the €4,000 prize awarded to the winner of the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy, No Limits Motor Team also wound up the season as the 2021 FIM Endurance World Cup runner-up.

No Limits Motor Team did battle for 6 hours with the amazing Czech team TME Racing. Filip Salac, Oliver König and Dominik Juda finished 8th overall and 2nd in Superstock and in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy. Their performance won them €3,000 in prize money.

Ninth at the finish and third in the Superstock class, Energie Endurance 91 raced the finest race of their career. The French team climbed for the first time onto the Superstock and EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy podiums thanks to the race run by Karel Pesek, Noel Roussange and Martin Choy at Most. Energie Endurance 91 claimed a €2,700 prize in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.

Five other independent teams using Dunlop tyres were awarded prizes at the 6 Hours of Most. They received amounts ranging from €2,300 down to €1,250 for the team ranked 8th in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.

Renewed for the 6th successive season by FIM EWC promoter Eurosport Events, the organizers of each race in the FIM Endurance World Championship and tyre manufacturer Dunlop, the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy gives backing to privateer teams using Dunlop tyres who do not receive direct support from a constructor. €120,000 will be awarded this season to support teams participating in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.

2021 6 Hours of Most – EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy rankings

Cl N° Team Nat Bike Model Cat Prizes 1 44 No Limits Motor Team ITA Suzuki GSXR-1000 SST 4 000 € 2 69 TME Racing CZE Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 3 000 € 3 91 Energie Endurance 91 FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 2 700 € 4 34 JMA Motos Action Bike FRA Suzuki GSXR-1000 SST 2 300 € 5 18 Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 2 000 € 6 14 Maco Racing Team SVK Yamaha YZF-R1 EWC 1 750 € 7 27 TRT27 Bazar 2 la Bécane FRA Suzuki GSXR-1000 SST 1 500 € 8 777 Wójcik Racing Team 2 POL Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 1 250 €

