There were mixed fortunes but plenty of celebration after Wójcik Racing Team claimed a fine top five in the 24H SPA EWC Motos last weekend.

Bálint Kovács, Dan Linfoot, Sheridan Morais and linked up to bring the Polish squad’s #77 Yamaha home in fifth position in round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Aside from podiums in the 2019 Bol d’Or and 2020 12h of Estoril, the result in Belgium was Wójcik Racing Team’s best yet in the EWC.

However, while Wójcik Racing Team’s Formula EWC effort enjoyed a strong finish, it was a frustrating event for the squad’s #777 Superstock effort. Having started from pole position in the category much was expected from Kevin Manfredi, Marek Szkopek and Danny Webb. Unfortunately, a spate of four crashes ruled out a top 10 finish.

Nevertheless, the Wójcik Racing Team could take away plenty of positives from Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

“Finishing fifth in such a difficult and extreme race is a huge success for the entire squad,’ said Team Principal Grzegorz Wójcik. “Team 77 hasn’t put a foot wrong from start to finish and both bikes worked faultlessly despite the no. 777 Yamaha needing a significant rebuild after one of the crashes, so hats off to all the mechanics as well.

“While it was an unlucky race for our Superstock entry we did have the pace to battle at least for the podium again. Once again, a big thank you to the whole team and all our fans who supported us from start to finish. We can’t wait to keep the momentum going during the Suzuka 8 Hours in August.”

