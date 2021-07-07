Panta, the sole fuel supplier for the FIM Endurance World Championship since 2019, is renewing its partnership with Eurosport Events, the FIM EWC promoter, this season.

Panta, an Italian group specializing in high-performance fuels, has developed products for use in car and motorcycle racing since 1989. In motorcycle racing, Panta products are used in the FIM Superbike championship and the British championship BSB.

The use of a sole high-performance fuel in the FIM EWC is intended to offer a level playing field for all teams, whether factory backed or privateer.

For the FIM EWC, Panta has specifically developed a race fuel with a 102 octane rating to suit the particular requirements of endurance racing.

Luca Monico, head of Panta Racing“The fuel supplied in the championship is a RON 102, FIM homologated fuel aimed at boosting performances and, at the same time, at keeping them consistent during long-lasting endurance events. The team focused on guaranteeing performances for the whole duration of the event, with an eye on engine setting to not vary consumption of the bikes, keeping the number of pit stops needed unchanged. We are glad to continue the partnership with Eurosport and we want to consolidate it in the coming years.”

