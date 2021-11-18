Preparations for the 24H SPA EWC MOTOS, which will herald the return of endurance motorcycle racing to the famous Belgian circuit next summer, have shifted up another gear with the addition of a standard-setting element to the organisational structure.

In alignment with Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, FIM Endurance World Championship promoter Discovery Sports Events has appointed PHA Claude Michy to support the general coordination of the 24H SPA EWC MOTOS, scheduled to take place from June 4-5, 2022.

For 27 years Michy and his organisation have been front and centre of the Grand Prix de France MotoGP event, recognised as a flagship in terms of organisational and entertainment excellence and spectator satisfaction.

The exciting move to appoint PHA Claude Michy is part of a huge push to make The Comeback of a Legendary Race an outstanding success and a key highlight of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, with several fan activation programmes already in the planning.

Previously run as the 24 Hours of Liège, the race was a classic on the Endurance World Championship calendar from 1973 to 2003. Its revival for 2022 as the 24H SPA EWC MOTOS received a rapturous response when it was announced in May 2019, while an extensive track modification programme was instigated in tandem to ensure extremely high standards of safety are delivered.

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “We introduced Claude Michy to Nathalie Maillet, the former Chief Executive Officer of Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, three years ago when we started talking about the organisation of the 24H SPA EWC MOTOS. I’m convinced that the combination of the ‘culture moto’ of Claude Michy and the combined expertise of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps organisation in staging high-level events will deliver a hugely successful first edition of the 24H SPA EWC MOTOS.”

Claude Michy said: “I am proud to have been asked to collaborate with Discovery Sports Events and Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, a mythical place for motorsport. We will be part of a team that will do everything possible to satisfy the public and the teams and succeed with the return of motorcycle racing to the highest world level on a track that will benefit from major work in order to comply with the regulations of the FIM.”

Melchior Wathelet, Chairman of the Board, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, said: “Claude Michy's experience is undoubtedly of great added value to the organisation of the 24H SPA EWC MOTOS. We are delighted with this collaboration made possible by a strong spirit of partnership established by François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events. While work began a few days ago on the track to obtain the FIM Grade C licence for the return of motorcycle endurance racing on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, all the other teams involved in putting on the event are now hard at work to make the 24H SPA EWC MOTOS an exceptional event of the 2022 season for fans of two wheels and for the promotion of the local region.”

