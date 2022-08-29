The three riders that placed ninth overall and fifth among the FIM Endurance World Cup contenders in the Le Mans 24 Heures Motos in April will be back for Pitlane Endurance when the 2022 EWC season concludes at Circuit Paul Ricard next month.

Pitlane Endurance has confirmed Rodri Pak, Adrian Parassol and Maxim Pellizotti for its 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or attack aboard its Superstock-specification #86 Yamaha YZF-R1 after Joseph Foray (pictured) filled in for Parassol when Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps hosted the 24H SPA EWC Motos in early June.

After two rounds, Pitlane Endurance #86 - JP3 is fifth among the FIM Endurance World Cup contenders. The Bol d’Or runs from 15-18 September.

