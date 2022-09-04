OG Motorsport by Sarazin’s original 2022 line-up has been reformed for the climax to the current FIM Endurance World Championship season at Circuit Paul Ricard from 15-18 September.

It follows confirmation that Alex Plancassagne is back on board the #66 Yamaha after injury ruled him out of the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June following a crash in warm-up, which resulted in Alexandre Santo Domingues being drafted in as a last-minute replacement.

However, Plancassagne, from France, is fit again and will link up with Atsumi Cocoro and Roberto Rolfo for the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or 24-hour race.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

