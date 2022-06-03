A stunning lap from Karel Hanika ensured YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC claimed a second consecutive pole position in this season’s FIM Endurance World Championship, which is returning to the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the first time since 2001 this weekend.

The Czech, who received the Nathalie Maillet Challenge trophy for his charging performance on his Bridgestone-equipped Yamaha YZF-R1, was the only rider to dip below the 2m19s barrier. He’s now preparing to line up for the first 24H SPA EWC Motos, which will recreate the spirit of the famous 24 Heures de Liège when it begins at 13h00 CET tomorrow (Saturday) alongside team-mates Marvin Fritz and Niccolò Canepa from Germany and Italy respectively.

Under new rules for this season EWC qualifying results are based on the average time of the fastest two riders from each team, rather than three previously. That means BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team (Jérémy Guarnoni, Illya Mykhalchyk and Markus Reiterberger) will start in second position for the eagerly anticipated day and night race with Yoshimura SERT Motul in third. The Suzuki-powered outfit includes home hero Xavier Siméon along with team-mates Gregg Black and Sylvain Guintoli.

In the Dunlop Superstock Trophy, there was a pole for Polish squad Wójcik Racing Team for whom Italian Kevin Manfredi was the fastest of its trio of riders, which also features Briton Danny Webb and Pole Marek Szkopek.

